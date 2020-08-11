Delhi: ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on Aug 12, entry based on limited invitation due to COVID

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the ISKCON temple in the national capital will not allow the devotees (common people) on the day of Janmashtami, which will be observed on August 12.

Vrajendra Nandan Das, Vice president of ISKCON, New Delhi told ANI, "This year the grandeur has been lessened due to COVID-19. The entry will be purely based on limited invitation. We request all the devotees to stay with us virtually on this auspicious day."



Following coronavirus pandemic necessities, thermal scanning will be conducted at the entrance of the temple as well as hand sanitisers will be available. The invites will have to pass through sanitizer tunnel before entering the main temple.

Although earlier the authorities used to open five gates for the visitors on Janmashtami, this time invitees will enter from gate number 4. Moreover, the temple will miss the spectacular flower decoration on the occasion.

Vrajendra Nandan Das said, "We used to get flowers from abroad to decorate the temple mainly because they stay fresh for long, however, this time we are getting flowers mostly from local markets and few other states."

The temple authorities have decided not to serve food inside the premises rather they will provide packed food to the devotees.



