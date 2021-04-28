Delhi: ITBP admits 149 Covid patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A total of 149 COVID-19 patients were admitted at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Chhattarpur till Tuesday evening, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

ITBP in a statement said that all most every patient is in need of uninterrupted oxygen.

"Delhi government has been requested to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased. There is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by the supply of oxygen. Efforts are on to gradually increase the capacity of the centre," said ITBP.

On Monday, 123 COVID-19 patients were admitted at Sardar Patel COVID care centre and hospital.





The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week designated the border police force as the nodal agency for operations of the 500 oxygenated beds-COVID facility in Chhattarpur. The SPCCC, which was set up last year during the first COVID-19 wave, was shut down after the cases were brought under control.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the ITBP-run facility on Monday.

ITBP Director-General on Sunday had informed that the centre would not allow walk-in admissions.

"Only patients referred by District Surveillance Officers (DSO) will be admitted. We have high-pressure oxygen, ventilators and enough stock of medicines," he told ANI.

Delhi recorded as many as 24,149 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17,862 discharges, and 381 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed. There are currently 98,264 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. (ANI)

