Delhi: IYC members protest at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, detained

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday here detained some Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, for holding a protest against the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state.

The protest was held at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan situated in Chanakyapuri in the national capital in the morning.

The protest was organised just days after eight policemen were killed in an encounter in Kanpur. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in this case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team, which came to arrest him on July 2 late night.

Last month, the Delhi Police detained IYC protestors, including its national president Srinivas BV for holding a peaceful candle-light protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. (ANI)

