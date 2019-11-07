Delhi: J-K LG Girish Murmu calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Earlier today, the Lieutenant Governor had met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and briefed him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Vice president had also advised Murmu to ensure effective delivery of public services.

Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lieutenant-Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

