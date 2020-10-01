Delhi Jal Board extends rebate scheme till December 31

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to extend the rebate scheme till December 31 amid coronavirus pandemic.

This scheme has benefited approximately 4.3 lakh consumers so far, the DJB said.

"We empathize with, and understand how the pandemic has affected fellow residents. Thus, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to extend the rebate scheme until December 31, 2020," DJB Vice-Chairperson Raghav Chadha said.

"The Delhi Jal Board is proactive, and this step will give an opportunity to those residents of Delhi who couldn't find themselves in a situation to pay their bills. We hope those residents are able to avail the benefits of extending the rebate scheme," he said.



The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31, 2019.

The DJB said that under the scheme, 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver will be given to all domestic as well as commercial consumers, whereas rebate in principal amount will be on the basis of the category of colonies applicable for House Tax purposes in Municipal Corporation (only for domestic category consumers).

E, F, G and H category areas will be completely exempted from paying the pending bills up to March 31, 2019, till December 31, 2020, and consumers in D category areas will get 75 per cent exemption, according to a release by the DJB.

Those in C category will receive 50 per cent exemption, while A and B category areas will be given up to 25 per cent exemption on water bills, DJB said.

The Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) will be totally waived off in all the categories till December 31, 2020. (ANI)

