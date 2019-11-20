Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Dinesh Mohaniya talking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Dinesh Mohaniya talking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Delhi Jal Board to collect 3,000 samples of water to check quality

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): After 11 samples collected from Delhi failed on 19 parameters of quality, Delhi Jal Board is planning to collect over 3,000 samples of water from different areas in the national capital to ascertain whether the water is clean or dirty.
"11 samples are not enough to decide whether the water is clean or dirty in Delhi. We will now collect over 3,000 samples and will pick at least 5 samples from each ward for laboratory tests and results will be put out in public domain," Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Dinesh Mohaniya told ANI on Tuesday.
More than 2 crore people live in Delhi, therefore, 11 samples are just not enough," Mohaniya said.
Earlier on November 16, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said that while Mumbai's water quality was at the top, the samples from Delhi had failed on 19 parameters.
"Mumbai tops ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," Paswan said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.
"We were getting complaints regarding water from all over the country. We asked for some samples of water from Delhi. The tap water from Delhi did not meet the Indian Standards. Later, we asked for water samples from all state headquarters," he said.
The study was conducted as per directions of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & PD to check the quality of piped drinking water being supplied in the country in keeping with the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
In the first phase, samples of drinking water were drawn from various locations across Delhi and in the second phase samples were drawn from 20 other state capitals, and sent for testing as per Indian Standards. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:37 IST

Kamal Haasan gets honorary doctorate for contribution to cinema...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was conferred an honorary doctorate for his contribution to cinema by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 05:31 IST

Mumbai: Minor allegedly abducted, gang-raped; three arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Three accused were arrests in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Nallasopara area. The incident, according to the police, had taken place on November 16.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 04:56 IST

Key decisions taken during Assam Cabinet meet

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet took many important decisions in a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, related to bamboo farming and the government holiday list for the coming year among others.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 04:46 IST

Over 15.65 lakh cases pending in courts across Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): More than 15.65 lakh cases are pending in different courts across Odisha, according to Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:35 IST

Army men bag gold, silver medals at World Bodybuilding...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Multiple bodybuilders from the Indian Army won medals in the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:35 IST

Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A man here was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and penalised with Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 03:35 IST

Make in India, not option but imperative in defence production:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Make in India, in the defence production, is very crucial and not an option, said Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO of the Defence Aerospace Division, Kalyani Group in his address to the officers of the three services of the Indian Armed Forces. Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:08 IST

Delhi: AQI likely to be very bad today, may deteriorate further...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The air quality is likely to be in the bad to a very bad category on Wednesday and is likely to worsen even further in the next two days in the Delhi and NCR region, according to Skymet Weather.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:59 IST

SC asks Army to take decision on granting permanent commission...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court granted another opportunity to the Indian Army to take a final decision on granting Permanent Commission (PC) to eight women Army officers, against the bar on their absorption in the armed forces, the lawyer appearing for women Army officers told A

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:51 IST

AP: 23 representatives from 19 countries visit Chodavaram...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Under the guidance of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with directions from the National Rural Development Department, 23 representatives from 19 countries visited the Chodavaram village secretariat here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:38 IST

Japan's ANA launches direct flight between Chennai and Tokyo

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Japan's airline "All Nippon Airways" has launched a direct flight from Narita International Airport in Japan to Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:20 IST

Nabha jailbreak mastermind's extradition request granted by Hong...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): With the coordinated efforts of the Punjab Police and the Indian government, a Hong Kong court ruled in favour of the extradition of a key conspirator in the Nabha jailbreak, who is also an accused in several other major crimes.

Read More
iocl