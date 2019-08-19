Delhi Jal Board to rejuvenate 12 water bodies using Phytorid treatment technology

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday approved the rejuvenation of 12 water bodies using Phytorid Treatment Technology in its 147th meetin

Under the initiative, "six water bodies of the capacity 400 Kilo Liters per day (KLD), Mungeshpur, Nangal Thakran, Punjab Khore, DeraMandi, Dhichaunkalan, Burari and Kamalpur Majra Burari and six bodies of 150 KLD (Ibrahimpur, Karala, Daulatpur, Dhool Siras, Neelwaal, Tikrikalan) will be rejuvenated," a press release issued by the DJB reads.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is also the incumbent DJB Chairman.

The board also approved the extension of the scheme of regularization of unauthorized water connection at a nominal amount of Rs 500 per connection for domestic consumer and Rs 1500 for commercial and industrial connections till March 31, 2020.

Apart from these decisions, the DJB also gave the go-ahead to procure 4000 safety kits for the sanitation workers to completely eradicate the fatal accidents which take place during the cleaning work. (ANI)

