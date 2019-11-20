Delhi Jal Board VC Dinesh Mohaniya nominated for water quality testing exercise

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday nominated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB for the joint water quality testing exercise.

The water quality testing exercise is between the Central government and the Delhi government.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Jal Board planned to collect over 3,000 samples of water from different areas in the national capital to ascertain whether the water is clean or dirty. The decision came after 11 samples that were collected from Delhi failed on 19 parameters of quality.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan earlier on November 16 had said that while Mumbai's water quality was at the top, the samples from Delhi had failed on 19 parameters.

The study was conducted as per directions of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and PD to check the quality of piped drinking water being supplied in the country in keeping with the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In the first phase, samples of drinking water were drawn from various locations across Delhi and in the second phase, samples were drawn from 20 other state capitals and sent for testing as per Indian Standards. (ANI)

