Delhi: Jama Masjid reopens for public

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Jama Masjid, which was closed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, reopened for the public on Saturday.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm and social distancing norms will be followed.

Meanwhile, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque, said, "Fatehpuri Mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently." (ANI)

