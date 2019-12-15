Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia postpones all exams

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) here on Saturday announced that it has postponed all examinations.

"All examinations have been postponed. New dates to be announced in due course of time. Winter vacation declared from December 16, 2019, to January 5, 2020. University to open on 6th January 2020," a release from the university said.

Scores of students from the city's Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) here on Saturday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)