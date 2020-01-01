Delhi: Jamia's Alumni Association takes out candlelight march against CAA, NRC, NPR

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) here on Wednesday participated in a candlelight march at Jamia Nagar here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Scores of protestors took out a march from the association office to gate number 7 of the university by holding candles in their hand and singing patriotic songs.

"We support our students against the Act and we will keep protesting until the government take any action in our support. The Centre should pass some resolution in the Act if they want us to end our protest," Faraz, Vice President of AAJMI told ANI.

"The alumni from all over the country have gathered here and we appeal others to support us," another alumnus said.

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)