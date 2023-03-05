Delhi: 'Jan Aushadhi-Viraasat ke Saath' Health Heritage Walk organised at Sundar Nursery in Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers today organised a 'Jan Aushadhi-Viraasat ke Saath' Health Heritage Walk at Sundar Nursery in Nizamuddin to make people aware of the generic medicines.

The event was organised at Sundar Nursery opposite Humayun Tomb in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.





Department of Pharmaceuticals is celebrating the fifth 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' on March 7 and events have been planned in different cities across the country, starting from March 1, to raise awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

The officers and team associated with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana organised a heritage walk at Sundar Nursery.

On the occasion, General Secretary of PMBI (Pharmaceutical and Medical devices Bureau of India) Rajneesh Tingle said," We have been organizing Jan Aushadhi Diwas for the last five years. This is the fifth year. Under this event, people are made aware of the schemes and generic medicines".

"Today's event is very auspicious. We all should be aware of our country's heritage and culture. Along with this, one should also know about the implementation of new schemes by the government regarding the health of the citizens".

Further sharing his experience, Rajneesh said, "We have been living in Delhi for a long time and today through the Heritage Walk, we came to know a lot about the culture and heritage of Delhi, which was indeed a very good experience." (ANI)

