Delhi jeweller shot dead in Ranhola area, probe initiated

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): A 35-year-old jeweller was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ranhola area on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Avtar Singh, Outer Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed.

According to the official, Singh, who owns a jewellery store in the area, was shot dead in front of his shop.

A licensed revolver and two empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of the crime.

A murder case has been registered at Ranhola police station and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

