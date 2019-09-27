Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI)
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI)

Delhi: Jitendra Singh to speak on abrogation of Article 370 at JNU

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be speaking on the 'Abrogation of Article 370, Peace, Stability and development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh', at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 3.
Ever since Article 370 has been revoked from Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making strong efforts to spread awareness and apprise people about the outcome of the abrogation.
Earlier in August and September, BJP working President Amit Shah announced various campaigns like 'Sampark Abhiyan' and 'Jan-Jagran Abhiyan' to make people aware about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Setting the tone for the upcoming assembly elections, BJP on September 25 launched the Jan-Jagran Abhiyan in the national capital.
"The BJP wants to make Delhi people aware about the revocation of Article 370. In this direction, BJP is going to start a Jan Jagran campaign which will be inaugurated by BJP working president JP Nadda from September 25. The campaign will last for next 15 days," BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said in a press conference.
"We will reach to every corner of Delhi under this campaign and interact with people and answer all their queries about the decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.
Under the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, there will be public awareness in 370 places across the national capital, in which small gatherings and many campaigns will be carried out.
The BJP's Jan Jagran campaign comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Delhi. The campaign is likely to attract lakh of voters. (ANI)

