Delhi journalist snatching case: Police apprehends one suspect

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended one suspect in the snatching incident involving a 28-year-old woman journalist, who was attacked and robbed in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

"One suspect has been apprehended. He has given us vital clues for recovery of case property," DCP (South Delhi) Atul Thakur told ANI.

Earlier, the police had questioned multiple suspects in the case.

The woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

The incident had occurred on Sunday near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when Bagchi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand.

She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS. (ANI)

