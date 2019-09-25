Delhi journalist snatching case: Police questions multiple suspects, analysing CCTV footage

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Delhi Police have questioned multiple suspects in the snatching incident involving a 28-year-old woman journalist, who was attacked and robbed in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

"The case is under investigation. Multiple suspects have been questioned. Teams are verifying some suspects in NCR. We have obtained multiple CCTV footage and analysed it. Senior officers visited the spot and are personally supervising the investigation," DCP (South Delhi) Atul Thakur said.

The suspects, who attacked the journalist, have been caught on CCTV camera.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department suspended three police officers as the action taken by them in the incident was not found to be "up to the mark".

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, police said.

Joymala Bagchi, a journalist with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and arms after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight on Monday. The assailants dragged her out of a moving auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot.

As she was bleeding profusely, the Delhi Police took her to a nearby hospital from where she was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (ANI)

