Delhi: Karol Bagh market witnesses surge in footfall as festive season begins

By Manish Gupta

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): After a prolonged lockdown across the country amid the COVID-19 crisis, the national capital's one of the most famous markets, Karol Bagh has begun to witness a larger footfall ahead of the festive season.

Be it a henna designer, small vendor, or people working in big showrooms in the market, all are excited to see customers flocking their shops ahead of the festive season.

Women shopped and applied henna on hands on Tuesday, ahead of Karva Chauth, in Karol Bagh market.

Speaking to ANI, Jyoti, a henna designer said that she had no work since the coronavirus crisis hit the country but due to the festive season, customers are visiting the market. "My work has increased on the occasion of Karvachauth. I am so happy."



While the vendors and other shopkeepers here have started seeing a ray of hope after months of witnessing a decline in their sales, customers are equally enthusiastic to buy various things ahead of the festive season.

Speaking to ANI, Sandhya Mittal, a customer said, "Here people are applying henna while maintaining social distancing and the market is less crowded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Customers visiting the market area are seen wearing masks. They are applying henna only after sanitizing their hands."

A henna designer, Shashi asserted that fewer customers are visiting her but she is hoping to see a surge in the number of customers coming here ahead of festivals.

However, not all businesses are flourishing the same way. Mohit, who runs a footwear stall told ANI that he only opens his shop for two hours a day due to a lack of customers.

"I do not have any work. I have witnessed a drastic decline in my work due to COVID-19. I hope the situation gets better in the future." (ANI)

