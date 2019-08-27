Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Delhi: Kejriwal announces scheme to waive water bill arrears

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): With an eye on Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a scheme to waive arrears on water bills.
The scheme will cover domestic as well as commercial connections.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today, we are announcing a scheme to waive water bill arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board's books. Some of these arrears were due to consumers but some were also due to incorrect billing."
He noted, "To take the benefits under it, the households must have functional meters. The households which do not have functional meters can get them installed by November 30 to avail the benefits."
The chief minister said that the measure will apply to all house-tax categories -- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.
"For E, F, G and H categories, the principal amount of arrears and late payment surcharge (LPS) will be written off. LPS will be waived for A, B, C and D categories as well," he said.
Under the scheme, Kejriwal said 25 per cent of the principal amount in the water bill dues for A and B category households will be set aside.
"In addition, 50 per cent of the principal amount for C category households and 75 per cent for the D category will also be written off," he said.
For commercial connections, the chief minister said on payment of arrears till March 31, the entire LPS will be set aside.
The Delhi Jal Board expects to recover Rs 600-crore revenue through the scheme, he added.
Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February next year.
In his opening remarks, he stressed that the Delhi government has worked towards drastically improving the water infrastructure in the metropolis over the last five years with 93 per cent of the colonies now having piped supply.
"In the next five years, the people of Delhi will get clean water round-the-clock. To achieve the target, we have started several initiatives to improve water productivity in the city," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:35 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector

Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:33 IST

Developing Amaravati not financially viable: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that it is not financially viable to develop Amaravati in the view of the local soil conditions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:27 IST

SC dismisses petitions seeking stay on demolition drive against...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions seeking stay against the Odisha government's order of demolishing unauthorised constructions around Jagannath temple in Puri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:23 IST

WB: 26 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested while crossing...

Bongaon (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As many as 26 Bangladeshi nationals who tried to crossover to India were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:22 IST

Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi's famous Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi & District Cricket Association announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:22 IST

Telangana: Khammam BJP leader's son goes missing in London

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP's Khammam unit president Sanne Uday Pratap son Ujwal Sriharsha has gone missing in London.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:20 IST

Amit Shah shifts to late Prime Minister Vajpayee's residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved into the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:15 IST

Army mountaineering team successfully scales Mt. Kun in Ladakh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team successfully scaled Mount Kun peak in Ladakh Region on August 16. The team was flagged off from Leh on July 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:11 IST

INX Media: SC extends Chidambaram's protection from arrest in ED case

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till tomorrow the interim protection from arrest granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged INX media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:41 IST

AP Assembly furniture seized from ex-Speaker

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The furniture of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was recovered from the showroom of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's son Siva Ram in Guntur on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:14 IST

Court rejects parole plea of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Chandigarh [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday rejected the parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak jail for raping two of his followers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:09 IST

UP: Mob beat up 5 women over child-lifting rumours

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Five women were beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

Read More
iocl