Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Delhi: Kejriwal invites Union Health Minister to participate in Dengue awareness campaign

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inviting the Central government to participate in the Dengue awareness campaign titled '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute', to ensure the prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.
In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government on September 1, initiated a mass awareness campaign to make people aware of keeping their homes and surroundings free of any Mosquito breeding spots.
"In this regard, Delhi government has launched a campaign from September 1, in which the entire city residents have been appealed to spend 10 minutes at 10 AM every Sunday for the next 10 Sundays in checking their homes and around to ensure there is no clean stagnant water anywhere where the Aedes Mosquitoes can breed," Kejriwal wrote.
The Chief Minister further stated: "I began this campaign from my home on Sunday, September 1 at 10 AM and so did all my ministerial colleagues, MLAs, councillors and Delhi government officers. We will continue this campaign for the next 10 Sundays, till November 15, since prevention of any kind of mosquito breeding is the most effective way to curb the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya."
Kejriwal appealed to Dr Harsh Vardhan to make the ongoing campaign a huge success: "I appeal to you make this campaign for the prevention of Dengue and Chikungunya a huge success. Delhiites have kept Dengue and Chikungunya successfully under check during the last three years and this year we can bring the number further down." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST

Shivakumar's supporters conduct 'Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya' for his...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Supporters of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, on Monday conducted a Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya (special prayers) for him at Mylaralinga temple in Shivamogga.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:21 IST

Union govt to offer training to MNAREGA workers

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union government is all set to provide training to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers to upgrade their skills and equip them for better employment opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Haryana: 26 criminal gangs busted in August, says ADGP Navdeep Singh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The state police has successfully busted 26 criminal gangs during the month of August said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:14 IST

Chandrababu Naidu condoles former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao's death

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of party member and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:12 IST

K'taka Cong chief seeks apology from state minister' on remarks...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Eshwara Khandre on Monday demanded an apology from state minister K S Eshwarappa on his comment that only Muslims favouring Pakistan would not vote for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Why not implement NRC all over the world? mocks Congress leader in LS

New Delhi (India) Sep 16 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party over the reported remarks of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:06 IST

Hybrid seed varieties augment vegetable cultivation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Pleased with a surplus produce, farmers in the Valley are opting for hybrid seeds, which are a major contributor to their profits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Stay in Ghaziabad? Now get licence to own a pet dog!

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): If you are a resident of Ghaziabad and already have a dog or planning to own one then you have to get a licence. Yes, you read it right!

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:53 IST

Agartala-bound AI flight delayed after bees enter cockpit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an Air India (AI) flight bound to Agartala in Tripura was delayed for around an hour after a swarm of bees engulfed the airfield site and entered the plane's cockpit at the Kolkata airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:49 IST

Farooq detained under PSA: J and K govt sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sources in the Jammu and kashmir government have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:47 IST

Modi's US visit 'unprecedented', a 'high point in Indian...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Terming it as 'unprecedented', two former Indian diplomats on Monday expressed great hope and excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and his address at the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:37 IST

RSS backed university to begin operations next academic year...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI):Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad's first University, christened as Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, will begin operations from its Gurugram campus next academic year.

Read More
iocl