Delhi: Kejriwal invites Union Health Minister to participate in Dengue awareness campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inviting the Central government to participate in the Dengue awareness campaign titled '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute', to ensure the prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government on September 1, initiated a mass awareness campaign to make people aware of keeping their homes and surroundings free of any Mosquito breeding spots.

"In this regard, Delhi government has launched a campaign from September 1, in which the entire city residents have been appealed to spend 10 minutes at 10 AM every Sunday for the next 10 Sundays in checking their homes and around to ensure there is no clean stagnant water anywhere where the Aedes Mosquitoes can breed," Kejriwal wrote.

The Chief Minister further stated: "I began this campaign from my home on Sunday, September 1 at 10 AM and so did all my ministerial colleagues, MLAs, councillors and Delhi government officers. We will continue this campaign for the next 10 Sundays, till November 15, since prevention of any kind of mosquito breeding is the most effective way to curb the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya."

Kejriwal appealed to Dr Harsh Vardhan to make the ongoing campaign a huge success: "I appeal to you make this campaign for the prevention of Dengue and Chikungunya a huge success. Delhiites have kept Dengue and Chikungunya successfully under check during the last three years and this year we can bring the number further down." (ANI)