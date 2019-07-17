Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Safdarjung hospital (Photo courtesy Delhi CMO)
Delhi: Kejriwal meets minor rape victim at Safdarjung hospital, announces Rs 10 lakh assistance

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has met a six-year-old rape victim at Safdarjung hospital here and announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh, an official statement said on Wednesday.
"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday went to Safdarjung hospital to meet the six-year-old victim, who is admitted there with brutal injury marks all over her body," it said.
He was accompanied by the chairperson and members of the Delhi Commission for Women.
Kejriwal also met the father of the girl and enquired about her health condition from senior doctors in the hospital.
The chief minister was informed that the victim's condition is stable now, though the treatment will take a long time as further surgeries will be needed, the statement read.
"I am horrified after seeing the condition of the six-year-old girl child in Safdarjung Hospital. Met her father. What society do we live in? Delhi government will provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance and best legal help. We will make best efforts so that accused gets exemplary punishment," Kejriwal tweeted.
The chief minister also expressed concern over the law and order situation in Delhi and stated that his government is willing to work with all concerned to ensure children and women safety in the national capital. (ANI)

