Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi: Kejriwal, Sisodia present State Teachers Awards today

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the State Teachers Awards on Thursday afternoon at Thyagaraj Stadium here.
Kejriwal presented awards to 87 teachers and Principals on the occasion of Teacher's Day. He congratulated all teachers and principals for their contribution to the nation.
"No child is less important for me, they all are like my own children. It is my duty to provide for all of Delhi's people because I consider them as a part of my family. The biggest mission for us was to fix government schools. We were anxious whether we will succeed in doing that. In just 4 years, with solid support from teachers and principals, we have reached a point where government schools are just as good as if not better than private schools," he said.
Kejriwal mentioned the changes in Jai Bhim Mukhymantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, in which financial aid will be given to students from SC, OBC and students from general category.
"In the past year, the scheme has been so successful at bridging the gap between rich and poor, that today we have expanded it to General and OBCs categories as well. In fact, if any child's family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and the child wishes to enroll in a coaching institute for competitive exams, the Delhi government will pay for it," he said.
Speaking about the role of teachers in society, the Chief Minister said: "Till 1830, before the introduction of British Education system, teaching was the most sought after profession in India. Delhi government plans to revive that unique system in Delhi, to ensure that the best cream of the society will be brought into the teaching profession and thereby benefitting the future generations."
Education Minister Sisodia extended the wishes and congratulated the awardee teachers for their excellence and dedication.
"Recognition of people as well various stakeholders including the parents is the greatest honour for a teacher. The most important factor behind the revolutionary 'Delhi Education Model' is taking the teachers and the principals into confidence, in order to improve the infrastructure and the learning environment in government schools", he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:07 IST

Madhya Pradesh MLA to meet Sonia Gandhi over denial of ministerial post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Congress rebel and Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Thursday expressed disappointment for not getting a ministerial birth in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:06 IST

Some agents, dealers are trying to malign my image: Goa Deputy...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday said some agents and dealers have created a fake identity Gupta for spreading rumors on social media on the working of Town and Country Planning Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:51 IST

Gadkari to take up auto sector's demand for GST reduction with Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the automobile industry of support from the centre, saying he will take up the industry's demand of GST reduction with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:48 IST

72 MoUs worth Rs. 8071 crore signed to promote tourism: HP CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 05 (ANI): As many as 72 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs. 8071 crore were signed with various prospective entrepreneurs in the tourism sector by the state government on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:46 IST

Telangana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, two other...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India] Sept 5 (ANI): A family of four fell ill after consuming a birthday cake which was allegedly poisoned here in Ayinapur village of Komaravelli Mandal in Siddipet District on Thursday. However, two of the family members lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:41 IST

Sonia Gandhi to announce new Delhi Congress President within 3...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko on Thursday said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will announce the new Delhi president within three days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:40 IST

Bihar: Girls hostel alleges caretaker of consuming alcohol,...

Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Girls staying at Jehanabad Boarding School in Bihar alleged that the hostel caretaker used to consume liquor on a regular basis and had once beaten an inmate.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:38 IST

CBI has gained high credibility, benchmark in crime...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained high degree of credibility over the years and "it has become a benchmark for investigation of crimes".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi: DGCA suspends license of Indigo pilot for flying...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday temporarily suspended the license of an Indigo pilot in connection with an incident that occurred in the last week of July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:22 IST

Chidambaram likely to spend 74th birthday in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): After the special CBI court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case on Thursday, Congress leader P Chidambaram is likely to remain in Tihar jail on his 74th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:21 IST

Karnataka: Congress JD(U) supporters hold protest against DK...

Kanakapura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress Janata Dal (Secular) supporters on Thursday held a protest at Channabasappa Circle in Kanakapura, Karnataka against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:12 IST

Delhi: Bodies of 2 brothers found hanging from iron railing of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Bodies of two brothers were found hanging from an iron railing of a window at their residence here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl