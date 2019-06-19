Delhi: Kenyan national found dead with knife wound mark on chest

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): The body of a Kenyan national was found with a knife wound mark on her chest in Mehrauli police station area.

Her body was found by Delhi Police on Monday.

"On June 17, a PCR call was received at around 8 pm, wherein it is mentioned that the sister of the caller has been killed. The staff of Mehrauli police station reached the spot in Chattarpur Extension, near Nanda Hospital, where a dead body of a lady was found. A knife wound mark was found on the chest," police said.

"A few suspected females of Kenya living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the criminal," police said.

The police investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

