Delhi: Kidnapped youth rescued within 7 mins, 1 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they had arrested a member from a gang of carjackers after a person was kidnapped from Mohan Garden here.

The victim identified as Rijwal, a native of Shimla, was rescued by the police within seven minutes after the incident of kidnapping was reported, the DCP (operations) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

According to the police, the victim's brother had informed that four men had kidnapped his brother from Janakpuri and the word "high lander" was written on the car's windshield.

Thus, the Police Control Room (PCR) staff immediately swung into action and started looking for the alleged car, which was spotted near a red light in Uttam Nagar.

As kidnappers learned that they were being followed by the police, three of them managed to escape swiftly during the traffic jam at Najafgarh road. However, police caught one of them and rescued the victim.

The arrested accused, Ravi, is a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The 21-year-old victim revealed that he was initially coerced and kidnapped from the area of Mohan Garden. The kidnappers snatched his car's keys and took him to his vehicle parked near an institute in Janakpuri by an auto.

Police have recovered the victim's car as well as Rs 1,650 robbed by kidnappers.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

