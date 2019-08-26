Delhi L-G for expeditious appointment of teachers wherever recruitment process has been completed

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the status of the vacant positions in the Directorate of Education.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson, DSSSB; Secretary, Services; Secretary, Education; and Director, Education, said a statement.

A detailed presentation was made by Director, Education, on various aspects of the vacant position, pending requisitions and dossiers and status of recruitment rules at all levels.

In the meeting, Baijal directed the authorities concerned to expedite the appointment of teachers where the recruitment process has been completed. Director, Education, submitted that the entire process shall be completed by October 2019.

Further, the Education Department was advised to follow up the matters pending due to court cases for early disposal, read the statement.

The Lieutenant-Governor directed Secretary, Education, to review the matter on a weekly basis in coordination with Chairperson, DSSSB, to personally monitor the pendency and timelines. (ANI)