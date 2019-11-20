Delhi: L-G gives his nod for urbanisation of 79 villages

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday gave his nod for the urbanisation of 79 villages and withdrawal of cases against the people of unauthorised colonies for using agriculture land as residential property.

This comes almost a month after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the national capital under the PM-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The villages will be recognised as urban areas "to take them out of the ambit of Delhi Land Reforms Act, which imposes several restrictions on land use".

Proceedings could be initiated against the people using agricultural lands for purposes other than agriculture, horticulture, etc., under provisions of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954.

With the L-G's approval for recognising villages as the urban area will allow the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to frame the development plan to enable local bodies to provide civic and community facilities in the unauthorized colonies, according to an official release.

"This decision is set to trigger planned development in the unauthorised colonies and facilitate residents of these colonies to possess clear property titles, access to basic amenities, access to loan or mortgage, incentivised area improvement/ redevelopment through liberalised development control norms. Clear title will also prevent fraud/forgery by introducing formal processes of property transfer and registration of titles," it said.

Lieutenant Governor Baijal has said that the steps will ensure a smooth transition of the title of properties to residents of the unauthorised colonies and faster development. (ANI)

