Delhi L-G gives nod for 55 more e-comm, retail outlets to operate round-the-clock

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Following permissions to more than 300 establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis in October last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena has further approved the proposal of the Labour Department, endorsed by the Chief Minister, to exempt another 55 establishments.

"The establishments approved from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, are situated at various locations in the National Capital including e-commerce outlets and retail garments and accessories outlets", said an official release.

Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October 2022 noted, "The basic purpose of according exemptions under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24x7 basis, so that the same may facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the city."

"The unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter underlined that apparently some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices," LG Saxena added.

"Further, inordinately delayed processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large", said Saxena.





The LG had noted on file that, in future, the Labour Department may be strictly advised to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive and investor-friendly business environment, promoting economic growth, can be created and positive confidence can be instilled in the business community at large.



Following these observations marked to Chief Minister on file, the Labour Department has taken several corrective steps.

Further, in order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for receipt of application of the exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. Henceforth, no physical application is accepted and the applications are accepted only online.



With regards to LG's direction of immediately notifying the exemptions granted in October last year, the Labour Department has reported that notifications regarding 314 establishments under sections 14, 15 and 16 of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954 have been issued on 12.10.2022 and 13.10.2022. (ANI)

