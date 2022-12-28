Delhi L-G initiates career progression of cadres of Delhi Subordinate Services, instructs for promotions in time-bound manner

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Services Department and Chief Secretary to take all steps to provide more jobs opportunities in various departments of the government of NCT of Delhi to the officials of the Delhi Subordinate Services Cadre.

"After assuming the charge as LG of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena had directed the Services Department and Chief Secretary to take all steps to provide more jobs opportunities in various departments of the government of NCT of Delhi to the officials of the Delhi Subordinate Services Cadre and ensure promotions to improve the morale of employees and to mitigate the problems of retired government servants," a letter from Raj Niwas read.

"In this regard, the updation of Recruitment Rules for various posts has been started and steps have been taken to resolve and clear pension cases in a time-bound manner. Requisitions have been made with Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)/Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for early filling-up of all vacant posts in various departments of the government of NCT of Delhi," the letter read.



In line with the same, a requisition was sent to DSSSB for the recruitment of 1400 Junior Assistants.

"Notably, Services Department recently promoted 1057 Junior Assistants to the post of Senior Assistants and 359 Senior Assistants to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). In addition, 32 newly recruited Assistant Section Officers (ASO) were allotted the department for their appointment," it read.

Services Department has also promoted Officials of Administrative Cadre including the Stenographer Cadre. 134 Principal Private Secretary/Private Secretary/Personal Assistant/ Stenographer were promoted after May 2022. 87 Class-IV employees were promoted to the post of Grade-IV (DASS)/Junior Assistant after May 2022.

"The Lt. Governor also instructed RS Krishnia, the newly appointed Special CP (HRD), Delhi Police, to ensure that all matters pertaining to career progression and promotions including the requirements of revised Recruitment Rules, etc., with regards to the junior ranks of the Delhi Police personnel, are addressed immediately and solutions to all issues pertaining to benefits like pensions, compassionate appointments, etc. are taken up in a time bound manner," Raj Niwas said. (ANI)

