Delhi L-G reviews efforts to check street crimes

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review core preventive strategies to effectively curb various street crimes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner of Police, and other senior officers of the Delhi Police.

Special Commissioner (Crime) made a presentation on the trend of various types of street crimes and measures already put in place by the Delhi Police to effectively curb them, read a statement from the Raj Niwas.

It was submitted that identification of criminals, bad characters, proclaimed offenders, history-sheeters, criminals out of jail on parole or bail, and so on is being done regularly.

Special focus on a dynamic system of picketing, especially near the crime prone locations is being maintained to have an element of surprise for the offenders, the statement read.

In the meeting, it was also pointed out that anti-snatching teams have been constituted at each police station, who remain in touch with beat staff, police informers, and so on.

It was also informed that 64 vulnerable stretches (29 North Zone and 35 South Zone) have been identified by the police like Mathura Road - Ashram Chowk to Badarpur flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Signature Bridge to Bhopura Border, Rani Jhansi Road, ISBT Kashmere Gate to Khalsa College, and extra patrolling by PCR vans is being done in these stretches, especially during 10 pm to 3 am.

With regard to curbing the sale of illicit liquor, drugs, and arms, Baijal desired that effective action should be taken in coordination with the neighbouring states.

He also directed that the visibility of police on the streets should be enhanced and be further extended inside the residential colonies, especially during nights. (ANI)

