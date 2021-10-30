Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase "Indian Occupation in Kashmir"

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A Delhi-based lawyer on Saturday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against JNU webinar organisers for allegedly using the phrase "Indian Occupation in Kashmir".

Lawyer Vineet Jindal through complaint alleged that the intention of the organisers in the pretext of this webinar was purposefully used to publicise the idea, provoke and instigate people against the Centre by calling Kashmir as "Indian occupied Kashmir".

The complaint has been filed against the Centre for women studies, JNU and organizers of a webinar called Gender Resistance and fresh Challenges in Post 2019 Kashmir. Complainant seeks direction to the concerned official to register an FIR under various sections of IPC including Seditions and IT Act.



The complaint states that the webinar was cancelled after the protest by certain people as the subject of the webinar was found questionable and objectionable, which clearly proves that the organizers had mala fide intentions against the integrity of the country or some other hidden agenda.

It was alleged that, by mentioning this phrase, the organizers of the webinar have depicted the forceful occupation of Kashmir by the Indian government and this phrase has questioned the integrity and unity of the country. The phrase Indian Occupation to Kashmir is clearly perceived to be the forceful occupation of Kashmir by the Indian government which is surely not true.

The phrase also indicates the intention of the organizers that in the pretext of this webinar it was purposefully used to publicize the idea, provoke and instigate people against the Indian government, the complaint added.

Kashmir is an integrated part of India just like any other state of India, so calling or publically popularizing it as an occupied state is an anti-national act, which not only instigates the common man but also provokes communal disharmony among the masses.

The subject of Kashmir has always been a delicate and sensitive one due to the involvement of the other neighbouring countries who wish to create national discord, so stating the said phrase accounts to an intentional act of creating disturbance among the citizens of the countries and the states which are not acceptable in any manner and must be dealt with an iron hand by lodging FIR against the organizers of the webinar, complaint copy mentions. (ANI)

