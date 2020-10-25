Delhi lawyer files police complaint against Mehbooba Mufti over 'dacoits snatched our flag' remark

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): A Delhi lawyer has filed a police complaint against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her alleged "dacoits snatched our flag" remark terming it as inflammatory, derogatory and inciting.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, in his complaint to the Delhi Police, said it is clear that Mufti is using "derogatory and instigating" statements against the duly elected Indian government.

"It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities and waging war against the duly elected government of this country as she is an influential and public personality," Jindal said in the complaint on Friday.

The lawyer said that she has hurt the pride of every law-abiding citizen by this "gross affront" statement and added that it is instigating and provocative in nature which intends to create communal disharmony and hatred and enmity amongst people.



The complaint sought strict action against Mufti and lodging of an FIR under Section 4 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with charges including attempting to wage war against the Government of India, provocation with intent to cause a riot, etc.

According to the complaint, during a press conference when reporters asked Mufti about the Jammu and Kashmir flag on the desk, she called it "our flag" and said, "We will take tricolour in our hand when we get our flag back. I will not raise any flag other than that flag of J&K."

The complaint said that through this statement she intended to show that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of Indian territory and stands as a separate entity of its own.

"Besides, through this statement, she has disrespected and insulted the Indian flag and has shown indignity to the Indian National flag before the national media."

Mehbooba Mufti, in a press conference yesterday, had reportedly said, "dacoits snatched our flag" while referring to the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

