Delhi lawyer files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for registering FIR under section of sedition

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A Delhi lawyer has filed a police complaint with Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under the section related to the offence of sedition for his remarks in a lecture at Cambridge University on February 28.

The complainant advocate Ravindra Kumar Gupta has sought registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his lecture on February 28 at Cambridge University.

"He created cynical environment near forthcoming LS Elections to garner negative attention towards elected govt.," and to create unnecessary issues with the democratic framework, the complaint reads.

It is alleged that he brought hatred and dissatisfaction amongst the citizens towards the State as well as amongst the foreign nationals belonging to different States through his lecture at Cambridge.

There was a vivid attempt at disrupting the national equilibrium by Rahul Gandhi, the complaint alleged.

It is also submitted by the complainant that Rahul Gandhi while delivering his lecture has grossly hurt his sentiments and thoughts.

The seditious comments by Rahul Gandhi against the government on foreign soil have derailed the work and approach of the government to maintain healthy and friendly relations with foreign countries, the complainant alleged.



It is also submitted that Rahul Gandhi has disrupted the motto of the Indian Government which follows the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'" which means to say the "World is One

Family".

On 28.02.2023, Rahul Gandhi while delivering a lecture at Cambridge Judge, Business School which was titled as "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century", indulged himself in the crime of Sedition, the complainant submitted.

There was a clear attempt by Rahul Gandhi to disrupt the harmonious balance and ecosystem of India's relations with foreign countries by targeting the way, it is alleged.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the government in power has disrupted the democratic structure of the nation and that individuals are at risk of their life and personal liberty, the complainant alleged.

It is also alleged that Rahul Gandhi has reflected feelings of hatred' and 'contempt towards the elected government throughout his lecture and has clearly displayed feelings of disloyalty towards the Government established by law.

There was a clear attempt at the hands of Rahul Gandhi in generating animosity and enmity amongst foreign nationals as well as citizens of India, it is further alleged. (ANI)

