Delhi: Lawyer seeks FIR against Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, seeking the registration of FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for his tweets in which he alleged the Delhi Police personnel were on Sunday setting the DTC buses on fire.

In the complaint, Srivastava stated: "Sisodia tweeted in Hindi with a video yesterday and alleged that it was the Delhi Police, which is putting the buses on fire."

On Sunday, several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area in the national capital. Three DTC buses were also set on fire during the protest. (ANI)