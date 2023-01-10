Delhi: Legislative Assembly Petition Committee member alleges shortage of medicines in govt hospitals

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and member of the Petition Committee of the Delhi legislative assembly, Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that there is a shortage of medicines at over two dozen hospitals in the national capital for the last few months.

Bharadwaj has accused the Principal Secretary (Finance) behind this and said, "The PS was directly responsible for the shortage of medicines as well as data operators in Delhi Government hospitals."

Apart from the shortage of medicines in the hospitals, there is also a lack of data entry operators, he said.

He alleged that many patients have also lost their lives due to this scarcity.

The Petition Committee member had a heated argument with Ashish Verma, the Principal Secretary (Finance) of the Delhi Government, over the issue during a meeting on Monday.



Bharadwaj alleged that Verma has withheld files of many departments including that of the health department resulting in the shortage of funds for the purchase and supply of medicines to government hospitals in Delhi.

He added that they will lodge a complaint with the Union Government against Verma.

Delhi Assembly Petition Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Monday.

Medical Superintendents of all the Delhi Government-aided hospitals were called on to seek a detailed answer on the fiasco in ensuring an adequate supply of medicines and availability of data entry operators.

The Petition Committee directed the Medical Superintendents to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately. (ANI)

