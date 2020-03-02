Delhi LG Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Shah

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday arrived in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting came after at least 46 people died in the recent violence in North-East Delhi.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) under Dehli Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)