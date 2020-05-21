Delhi LG Anil Baijal tells civic bodies to be people-friendly

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has written to Delhi Development Authority, civic bodies, Police and Municipal Corporations and the Delhi Government, suggesting they take relief measures to help people through proactive steps including automatic renewal of various licenses and moratorium on payments.

Highlighting relief measures announced by Government of India to encourage economic activity and help the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lieutenant Governor also suggested other relief measures such as simplified online processes, minimizing requirement of visit to Government offices and innovative use of technology.

Baijal is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, which has a crucial role to play in the national capital. Baijal has urged DDA to plan lasting structural improvements for the benefit of residents of Delhi, their businesses and city infrastructure, through innovative policies and incentives. He has advised DDA to use planning tools to stimulate the business environment by attracting investments and focusing on sectoral revival.

He further advised Vice Chairman of DDA that ongoing pending processes e.g. execution of lease, conveyance deed, issuance of NOCs, layout/ completion plans; etc., should be expeditiously completed. To instill confidence in public, all ongoing and pending public projects of DDA may be given impetus and maximum public services should be made available 'on line'.

In his letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lt. Governor has suggested constituting a committee to comprehensively analyse and suggest measures to help people and businesses in these tough times with a special focus on the protection of interests of labourers.

The Lt Governor directed Home Department to take steps to explore the possibility of automatic extension of term/ renewal of licenses of various categories such as Hotels, Restaurants, Guest Houses, Swimming Pools, etc. which stand expired after 01.03.2020, after taking into account safety concerns. Opening of all such establishments will be strictly governed by the guidelines issued by the Government of India. (ANI)

