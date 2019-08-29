Delhi: LG chairs meeting on digital delivery of services, minimising single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting to enhance Digital Delivery of Services and prepare for the scrapping of Single-Use Plastics in Delhi.

The meeting was chaired in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by the Vice-Chairman of DDA and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations.

At the outset, Baijal stressed on minimising human interface by the promotion of digital delivery of services and stated that it would be the best way to reduce corruption. He further directed all the agencies to identify and assess public services delivered by them and identify the processes which can be digitized.

"Department-wise and activity-wise services may be listed to identify areas where citizens need to visit various offices and provide digital platforms for their delivery in a time-bound manner. This would be the best way to reduce corruption and promote a transparent government," said Baijal.

"For the uninterrupted delivery of digital services, the staffs should be well trained. Organizations should also incentivize performers and penalize laggards," Baijal added.

Thereafter, Baijal discussed the issue of stopping Single-Use Plastic in Delhi. He directed that all agencies should brace up for scrapping single-use plastic in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.

To begin with, the steps to be taken in order to prepare for stopping single-use plastic in government and private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places. Baijal also directed that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among the community groups, market associations, Residents Welfare Association (RWA) etc. (ANI)

