Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)

Delhi: LG chairs meeting on digital delivery of services, minimising single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting to enhance Digital Delivery of Services and prepare for the scrapping of Single-Use Plastics in Delhi.
The meeting was chaired in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by the Vice-Chairman of DDA and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations.
At the outset, Baijal stressed on minimising human interface by the promotion of digital delivery of services and stated that it would be the best way to reduce corruption. He further directed all the agencies to identify and assess public services delivered by them and identify the processes which can be digitized.
"Department-wise and activity-wise services may be listed to identify areas where citizens need to visit various offices and provide digital platforms for their delivery in a time-bound manner. This would be the best way to reduce corruption and promote a transparent government," said Baijal.
"For the uninterrupted delivery of digital services, the staffs should be well trained. Organizations should also incentivize performers and penalize laggards," Baijal added.
Thereafter, Baijal discussed the issue of stopping Single-Use Plastic in Delhi. He directed that all agencies should brace up for scrapping single-use plastic in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.
To begin with, the steps to be taken in order to prepare for stopping single-use plastic in government and private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places. Baijal also directed that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among the community groups, market associations, Residents Welfare Association (RWA) etc. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:29 IST

Major Gen Bipin Bakshi meets Assam Governor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Major general Bipin Bakshi, VSM, Additional Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, North Eastern Region met the governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:23 IST

UP: Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hours after Uttar Pradesh police requested the citizens for not believing in rumours of child-lifting, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob in state's Saharahanpur district on the suspicion of stealing children.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:20 IST

France's NSA meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): France's National Security Advisor (NSA) Emmanuel Bonne met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:14 IST

Indian Railways to re-launch two trains on Ramayana Circuit

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): To cover the places associated with Lord Rama, Indian Railways is all set to re-launch two trains on the Ramayana Circuit, this year in November.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:05 IST

Only 8 countries in world have bigger population than BJP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Calling BJP's membership drive a successful campaign, party's working president JP Nadda on Thursday asserted that there are only eight countries in the world that have a bigger population than the strength of BJP members.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:03 IST

Unemployment is a social issue, not economic: ABVP leader Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Unemployment in India is not an economic but a social issue and will remain a problem till the dignity of labour does not get the recognition, a senior RSS functionary said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:02 IST

K'taka: CM Yediyurappa visits flood-affected Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): State chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited the flood-affected area of Kodagu district in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:44 IST

K'taka: Devotees paint Ganesh idol once wishes are fulfilled in...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a unique tradition, people of Bankur village here paint the Dodda Ganesh idol once their wishes are fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:40 IST

K'taka floods: Cong demands release of Rs 5,000 cr as interim relief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leaders on Thursday met with Governor Vajubhai Vala and demanded that flood situation in the state should be declared "national calamity" and a fund of Rs 5,000 crores should be released from Centre as interim relief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:37 IST

Ahmedabad: Shah flags off battery-operated buses, participates...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off eight eco-friendly, air-conditioned buses here and took part in a tree plantation drive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:27 IST

Union Health Ministry sends letter to Finance Ministry for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health has sent a request letter to the Ministry of Finance for setting up an AIIMS Hospital in Karnataka on the request of state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:15 IST

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards to sportspersons

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the National Sports Awards on sportspersons and coaches at here on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Read More
iocl