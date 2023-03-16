Delhi LG chairs meeting with officials, seeks advise on how to turn capital into 'City of Flower'

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi LG VK Saxena chaired a meeting of officials of horticulture divisions of the different departments, directing them to come up with a plan within 15 days with the goal of turning the capital into the 'City of Flower'.

LG Saxena informed that during the current year plan 1.5 lakh, tulips were planted across the area under NDMC and he instructed the officials to plant 5 lakh tulips in the next season. Also instructed NDMC to source tulips from UTs or Himachal Pradesh and he had taken up this matter with LG J&K and Ladakh.

LG Saxena after reviewing the past 6 months' activities expressed his satisfaction and directed the officials to maintain and augment the momentum further. LG asked the officials to ensure that to the farthest extent saplings and plants should not be imported from outside. Officials of PWD, MCD, NDMC and DDA are instructed that their central verges, footpaths and sidewalks and all parks owned by them should be perpetually replete with flowers and plants in every season.



LG Saxena instructed MCD, DDA and NDMC who owned and operates their own nurseries to achieve a temperature of 10-15 degree celsius in their setup to nurture tulip saplings and bulbs in Delhi.

LG Saxena was informed that 15,226 parks owned by MCD are prepared for self-sustaining and eco-friendly horticulture activities throughout the year. MCD was directed to plant the sidewalks and kerbs of roads owned by them. PWD and DDA were similarly instructed to conduct horticulture activities in the area owned by them.

PWD was instructed to undertake horticulture activities on the central verges and sidewalks of 540 km with RoW above 24 meters owned by them.

719 parks which are spread over 10.385 acres, Bio-diversity parks over 2123 acres and the Yamuna floodplains spread over 3527.60 acres owned by DDA will be under horticulture activities as instructed by LG Saxena.

LG Saxena also instructed the officials on the plantation of flowers and flowering plants all across the 57 kms embankment of the Najafgarh Drain and other major drains like Shahdara, etc. (ANI)

