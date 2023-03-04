Delhi LG CK Saxena approves AAP govt's proposal to send teachers to Finland for training

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the Delhi government's proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training, the official said on Saturday.

"Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the Education Department's proposal for the training programme of primary in-charges in Finland. Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department," the official statement from LG House said.

In his approval, Saxena noted that there was the refusal by the Arvind Kejriwal government to bring on record the "impact assessment of the foreign training programmes conducted in the past".

"With this, 87 primary in-charges - three in-charges from each of the 29 administrative zones - will be selected for the training programme, as against the 52 primary in-charges who the government arbitrarily selected," it said.

"I would like to underline that despite, myself having, duly and rightfully enquired about impact assessment on the learning outcomes of foreign training programs conducted in the past and the desirability of examining and identifying similarly placed training programs in the institutes of excellence within the country," the statement said quoting LG.



It further said that considering that about 450 schools of the Directorate of Education have primary classes, it will only be in the fitness of things that the benefits of the learning from the training are extended, to all the students of primary classes simultaneously.

"It should also be ensured that all 29 administrative Zones of the Department are represented," he further said.

The development comes in wake of a smear political campaign perpetrated by the AAP government, accusing the LG of "rejecting" the proposal for the training program at Finland even as the same was pending decision due to the AAP government's reluctance to provide details of the impact assessment and analysis of similar foreign training programs funded by the Delhi Government in the past.

The LG also advised the government to adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organizers for the training program.

"There is nothing on record to show as to what has been the selection procedure to identify the Institute for organizing the proposed training programs. It is advised that in all future proposals, the Department should essentially adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organizers for the training program. For optimal utilization of the resources and maximizing the benefits of the training programs, it is advisable that these organizers of training programs should conduct training in India itself for wider coverage in a much shorter time span," he noted. (ANI)

