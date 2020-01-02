Delhi LG condoles firefighter's death in Peeragarhi blaze

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday condoled the death of firefighter Amit Balyan, and said that all possible assistance will be extended to his family, as well as to the other firefighters injured in the Peeragarhi factory fire.

"Deeply anguished over the news of the death of fire operator Amit Balyan. Amit along with his team members fought bravely to save the lives of many people. I salute his bravery. My sincere condolences to his family members. All possible assistance to be extended to the injured & bereaved family," Baijal tweeted.

Balyan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital here today. He had been trapped and later rescued from a major fire in a factory in Peeragarhi area.

As many as 14 people, including 13 fire brigade personnel, were injured in the blaze. (ANI)

