Delhi LG conducts surprise inspection at 3 shelter homes

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): In order to see that basic amenities are being provided to migrant workers at shelters, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal conducted a surprise inspection at three shelter homes here on Tuesday.

Baijal, along with Delhi Division Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, DUSIB CEO Vijay Anand and 10 other senior officers inspected the shelter homes of Ludlow Castle School Raj Niwas Road, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Civil Lines and Katra Maula Bux Roshanara Road.

"Through the surprise health inspection, I came here to see what facilities were provided to the migrant workers in these shelters. I am also here to see if meals to these migrant workers were provided on a timely basis," Baijal told ANI.

The LG said, "I even spoke to a few labourers who said that they were fine with the food provided here. But they wanted to go back to their villages."

Speaking on providing employment opportunities to the workers, Baijal said that he offered them the opportunity to work in the administration, but they declined the offer.

"We also asked the migrant workers living here if they would like to do some work in our administration. But the labourers said that they want to go home," he said.

The LG urged the officers at the shelters to "constructively engage people".

"Urged the officers to constructively engage people, explore options for physical fitness/recreation maintaining social distancing norms and ensure good quality timely food. Health department to plan for rapid testing." he tweeted.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 2,081 COVID-19 positive cases as of now, out of which 431 patients have recovered and 47 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

