Delhi LG declares govt holiday on April 14, birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday declared April 14 as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi government on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.



"The Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Friday, the 14th of April, 2023 to be a Closed Holiday in all Government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of the Birthday of Dr B.R. Ambedkar," said an official notification released on Thursday.

It is pertinent that Dr Ambedkar fondly referred to as "Baba Saheb", was the main architect of the Indian Constitution. Besides he was also an eminent jurist, political activist, anthropologist, author, orator, historian, writer, economist and scholar. Ambedkar, throughout his life, fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and stood up for the rights of the socially backward classes. (ANI)

