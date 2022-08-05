Delhi LG directs Chief Secretary to resolve water supply issue at Montenegro consulate

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to immediately resolve the issue of water supply to the consulate of Montenegro.

He also advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country.

"Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non-supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM Arvind Kejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally," the LG said tweeted.



In a letter to Delhi LG, Consul General of Montenegro to India Dr Janice Darbari informed that the Consulate General Office was not getting water supply for the last two days the Delhi Jal Board did not provide any tanker either despite making requests.

The Consul General requested Delhi L-G Saxena to resolve the matter "as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic Mission in India".

"I have a humble request as water supply to the consulate has not been coming for two days. The Delhi Jal Board has said that they will send the water tanker, but no action is taken. The water supply is low and dirty. Kindly resolve the matter as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic Mission in India," Dr Darbari complained. (ANI)

