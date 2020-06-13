Delhi LG empowers officers to impose fine for violation of COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday empowered officers of Health Department, District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), officers authorised by them, and Sub Inspector and above of Delhi Police to impose fines of Rs 500 for the first offence and a fine of Rs 1000 for the repeat offence for violating norms in relation to COVID-19.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, the objective is to make sure that guidelines for containing the spread of the virus are followed strictly in letter and spirit.

"Fine will be levied for non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public/workplaces, spitting in public places and consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places. A fine of Rs 500 to be levied as fine for the first offence and a fine of Rs. 1000 for the repeat offence," reads the release issued by Raj Bhavan

In case of failure to pay spot penalty, action under Section 188 IPC shall be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer, said the release.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)

