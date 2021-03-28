Delhi LG extends greetings for Shab-e-Barat, urges people to observe festival at home

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday wished people on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and urged them to observe the festival at home in wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request you to observe this festival at home in view of the coronavirus pandemic and keep yourself and others safe by following all the guidelines and COVID-19 rules,” the Governor tweeted today.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed that there will be no public gathering in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Navaratri.

"For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow COVID-19 directives, not drink and drive, and follow traffic rules. There should not be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi," said Meenu Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Traffic.

Delhi reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834 in the national capital, as per the health bulletin. (ANI)