Delhi LG flags off Vintage for Life, the G20 car drive

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): As India prepares to host the G20 Summit for the first time, the country's business and cultural communities came together to participate in a prelude Vintage Car drive to showcase the nation's economic growth and cultural heritage. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off the "Vintage for Life" - the G20 car drive from National Stadium in the national capital, said a press release.

As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles went on a drive around the decked up streets of the Lutyen's Delhi before culminating at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, as per the statement.

The event was organized by the Department of Transport, GNCTD, in association with the HMCI- Heritage Motoring Club of India, added the press release.

Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, along with Chief Secretary Delhi, Naresh Kumar, Awini Ambuj Shankar, Founder Member of the HMCI and other senior officials of Delhi government were present on the occasion. The event saw participation of a large number of citizens along with the diplomats of G20 countries.





The Vintage for Life Drive started Sunday morning, with participants all geared up in vintage attire. The cars and bikes, ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s, turned heads as they drove through the city, with many onlookers capturing the spectacle on their cameras and mobile phones. Some of the rare marquees people witnessed on Delhi roads included Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, Bugatti, Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena lauded the business and cultural communities for showcasing India's automotive and industrial heritage in the form of the Vintage Car Drive. "...It is a befitting event to mark India's presidency of G20. It is heartening to see so many vintage enthusiasts from corporate India come together to promote the message of sustainability. Vintage Vehicles are a symbol of our industrial heritage and culture and we must strive to preserve them for future generations," the LG said.

Corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country participated in the drive, showcasing India's automotive and industrial heritage to the public. The event showcased the vintage automobiles, some of which were manufactured over almost one hundred years ago, and it was an opportunity for the Vintage Car Community to celebrate the elegance and history of these vehicles and to share their passion with the public.

The vintage car drive was also showcased as a cultural prelude to the G20 Summit, which is set to take place later this year. "Some of the cars participating in the vintage car drive have been a part of the history of Delhi and have seen the city evolve in the 20th century," said Awini Ambuj Shankar, Founder Member of the HMCI. (ANI)

