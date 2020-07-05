Delhi LG inaugurates world's 'largest' Covid care centre with 10,000 beds in Chhatarpur

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid care centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here.

Notably, this coronavirus treatment centre which is set up in Chhatarpur area of the national capital is said to be the "largest" of its kind in the world.

"The Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital has been developed to help the citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus. Our team of doctors and medical staffs will take care of this facility. Sardar Patel Covid care centre and hospital have 10 per cent of beds with oxygen facility," the Delhi LG said after the inaugural.

Talking about the facilities at the new coronavirus centre, Baijal further stated, "We have counsellors for mentally traumatic patients. We have a team of good psychiatrists and specialists in medicine."

Apart from that, to keep the spirits of patients high in these testing times, gaming facilities have also provided at the centre. People who have contracted the infection can play board games and badminton while receiving the treatment at the centre.

"Our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this Covid-19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling Covid patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We are also running a 200 bedded centre for the police forces in Noida," ITBP DG SS Deswal said.

ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel Covid care centre and Hospital at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur.

Delhi has a total of 97,200 Covid-19 cases including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Department. (ANI)