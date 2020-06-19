Delhi LG prays for speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Friday prayed for the speedy recovery of Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling with COVID-19.

"Praying for speedy recovery and good health of Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji," Baijal said in a tweet.

Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, informed the office of the Delhi Health Minister.

The minister has now been shifted to Max Hospital in Saket, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID-19.

The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi, was admitted to a hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever.

He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the virus. (ANI)

