Delhi LG recommends diciplinary proceedings against illegal resolutions of DWB

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the national capital VK Saxena on Monday recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for initiating disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer SM Ali for allowing illegal resolutions of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB).

The LG office informed in a statement that the disciplinary proceedings have been recommended under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA), Rules 1965.

As per the allegations, Ali during his stint as the DWB CEO indulged in acts of Omission and Commission. It includes not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Board for the appointment of its CEO and several other contractual staff in blatant disregard of his responsibilities.

Ali is accused of allowing illegal resolutions at the behest of DWB chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan.



Emanating out of the CBI inquiry against Amanatullah Khan, the SP's report in the same matter has also found that S.M. Ali, as CEO and Member of the DWB, executed the illegal resolution passed by the Board for appointment of Mehboob Alam as the CEO and also formally handed over charge to him as his successor, the statement said.

The advertisements published for the post of CEO was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules and apart from appointing the CEO, the said advertisement also formed the basis for other staff on contractual basis.

The said advertisement was published and recruitments were made against it during S.M. Ali's tenure as CEO and being the CEO, it was his duty to object to the illegal resolution passed by the Board in its meeting, where Ali was also present as Member Secretary. It was his duty to ascertain, if the order or resolution passed by the Board was in accordance with Law/Rules, he should have, before implementing such orders placed the matter before the Board for its reconsideration.

However, he signed the minutes that resolved to issue advertisement for recruitment of CEO, which blatantly read "Resolved that advertisement published for the post of CEO is ratified and Mr. Mehboob Alam (Retd. IPS) be approved for the post of CEO in the office of Delhi Waqf Board".

The Board not only gave ex-post facto approval to an illegal advertisement, but also approved the illegal appointment of Mehboob Alam as CEO on the basis of the illegal advertisement, the statement read. (ANI)

