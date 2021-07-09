Delhi LG reviews action plan on Jal Shakti Abhiyan

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal reviewed the action plan on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (Urban) on Thursday and directed officials to keep the catchment areas of water bodies free from encroachment, official sources said.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "Jal Sanchay" (water conservation). It was launched by the Centre focussing on the conservation of rainwater and groundwater recharge and regeneration.

LG closely monitored the program with the Chief Secretary, ACS (Environment), VC, DDA, Divisional Commissioner, Commissioners of DMCs, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO and experts.

"While appreciating the stakeholders/agencies for the work done so far with regards to rejuvenation of water bodies, initiatives to promote rainwater harvesting, water conservation campaigns and tree Plantation drive, the Lt Governor reiterated that there was a need to quantifiably assess the wastage of water prevented and the amount of water generated by such efforts," official sources said.

The ultimate aim was not just to put in place infrastructure for conserving and rejuvenating water, but to achieve enhanced water availability, the sources said.

With regards to the rejuvenation of water bodies, he directed officials to also ensure that the catchment areas associated with these bodies are maintained and kept encroachment free

The LG emphasised on identification and geo-tagging of water bodies, cleaning of existing water bodies, reuse of treated wastewater, renovation of rainwater harvesting structures as well as the creation of new RWH structures, Jal Shakti Park and setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras.

He laid stress on incentivising conservation and penalising water wastage as the way forward for ensuring citizens participation.

The LG asked DJB CEO to adopt technologies so as to detect and plug leakage of water at the earliest, on a real-time basis and also start putting into place systems that would enable the linking of the water saved, conserved and regenerated through the efforts under Jal Shakti Mission, to the water supply system in the city. (ANI)