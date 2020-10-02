Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meeting with the DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain and National Institute of Urban Affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
Delhi LG reviews preparation for Delhi Master Plan 2041

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:03 IST


New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed progress for the preparation of Master Plan for Delhi - 2041.

Provisions of key infrastructure including transport, water security, and solid waste management were discussed in the meeting.
"Reviewed progress of preparation of MPD-2041 with VC, DDA, and NIUA. Discussed the way forward for the regeneration of planned areas and provision of key infrastructure including transport, water security and solid waste management," Baijal said in a tweet. (ANI)

